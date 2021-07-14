Hyderabad: 30K reward for info on missing pet

Hyderguda: A cat-owner from the City on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs.30,000 for anyone who helps her trace her missing pet. It went missing from an animal care centre at Raidurgam.

Addressing the media here, Serina Natto, Tolichowki had admitted her cat, Ginger, at the Trusty Vet Multispecialty Hospital on June 23. However, the management told her that animal had gone missing..

Serina Natto said that she had taken the pet to the same hospital on June 17 for family planning surgery. "She again visited the hospital on June 23 as it fell sick after surgery". She stated that the doctor at the hospital did not respond to her calls prompting her to rush there. She had also approached the Raidurgam police on June 27 with a complaint, but claimed the police did not entertain it, prompting her to announce the reward.