Hyderabad: 3,200 Oatmeals provided to healthcare workers at Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Saluting the undying spirit, care and courage of the healthcare community, on Thursday the Quaker Oats in collaboration with Smile Foundation provided 3,200 Oat meals to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of Osmania General Hospital as part of the initiative #SalutingOurHeroes to extend heartfelt gratitude to healthcare heroes.

The Quaker Oats has partnered with Smile Foundation to launch #SalutingOurHeroes, an initiative to provide over 1 lakh oatmeals to the healthcare heroes in India.

Quaker will reach out to over 45 government and private hospitals and medical institutions. The initiative is being rolled out across over seven states including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Speaking about the initiative Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation said, "Through this initiative, Smile Foundation, in partnership with Quaker is paying tribute to the healthcare heroes by sharing a small token of gratitude for their extraordinary service during this critical time."

Commenting on the initiative Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India said, "Through this initiative we salute the selfless service and valiant spirit of our healthcare heroes. #SalutingOurHeroes is a way for us to express our heartfelt gratitude towards the healthcare professionals. In cordination with Smile Foundation who have led the on-ground roll-out of the initiative of providing wholesome oats to hospitals across India.