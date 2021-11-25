Hyderabad: 4 held for duping people on promise of junior assistant job

Four people were held for duping people on the promise of junior assistant job in Rangareddy court complex. They also promised to provide a job as panchayat secretary on temporary basis. The accused collected Rs 1.11 lakh from the job aspirants for junior assistant job.

Based on the complaint of a victim, the Rachakonda police registered a case and arrested the fraudsters. They seized Rs 5.7 lakh cash, fake appointment letters from them.



The police said that they cheated around 24 persons in the last two years and collected Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from them. They were identified as Maddelamadugu Varakumar (36), Yatakula Pramod Kumar (32), Vennu Dinakar Reddy (44) and Viparthi Prakash (50).



Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that Varakumar, Pramod Kumar and Dinakar Reddy are into real-estate business. "In 2016, Varakumar was arrested for cheating the job aspirants and in the same year, Dinakar Reddy was held for preparing fake engineering certificates. Dinakar discontinued his MS in UK and returned to Hyderabad. Dinakar and Varakumar met at Cherlapally jail and the two colluded after coming out of jail. While Prakash helped the two in getting fake rubber stamps," the CP said.

