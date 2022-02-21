Hyderabad: 4 TRS MLC-elects take oath

Four newly elected MLCs for local authorities constituencies took oath on Thursday. Protem chairman Syed Ameenul Hassan Jafri administered the oath to Pochapalli Srinivas Reddy, T Bhanu Prasad, MC Koti Reddy, Dande Vital.



Ministers Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar were present. After the swearing-in ceremony, MLAs and ministers congratulated the MLCs on the occasion. Meanwhile, minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with assembly secretary Narasimha handed over the legislative council rules books and identity cards to the newly elected MLCs.

It is known that the MLC elections were held from nine local authorities' constituencies for 12 MLC seats that were fallen vacant following the retirement of sitting MLCs on January 4, 2022. MLC vacancies under MLAs quota were also filled up last year. The polling was held on November 29. The victory of the six TRS candidates under MLAs quota is already known as the TRS has an unassailable majority in the Assembly.