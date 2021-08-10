Hyderabad: 400 caught for drunken driving in one week

Cyberabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police caught over 400 persons on charges of drunk driving and driving without licence during the last one week. They were sent to jail for durations of one to 14 days with the court imposing a fine.

The police had caught 939 during regular vehicle checking between August 2 and 6 at various places across the Cyberabad Commissionerate. All those caught were produced before the court, which imposed a fine of Rs 21.2 lakh on them.

According to the police, Miyapur stood first with 174 persons jailed for drunk driving. Kukatpally followed with 104, Gachibowli 33, Madhapur 28, Shamshabad 21, Rajendranagar 19, Shadnagar 17 and Balanagar 15. A press release issued by the police said the licences of all persons caught drunk were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension.

Said S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad,"Drunk driving and driving by unauthorised persons have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. We have been taking stringent legal action against such violators." In view of the increasing road accidents due to drunk driving, the police have started acting strictly against such drivers following due Covid safety precautions, he added.

Those who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken condition, are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per Section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code, which will result in imprisonment of up to 10 years. Also, persons who knowingly allow or accompany the drunk drivers were also being prosecuted for abetting the crimes.

The police are intimating institutions or organisations, where persons involved in mishaps are working, and urging them to conduct road safety education programmes to their employees.