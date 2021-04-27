Hyderabad: 4.5 lakh Ramzan gift packs to be distributed

Nampally: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Telangana Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem on Monday flagged off vehicles of Ramzan gift packets at Haj House in Nampally.

As part of Ramzan celebrations, 4.5 lakh gift packs will be distributed among the poor and deserving families under GHMC limits.

These are sponsored by the State government in coordination with Minority Commission. As many as 815 Masjid managing committees would receive gift packets. Each committee will distribute 500 packs.

"The corporators will be coordinating with the concerned Deputy Commissioners for distribution of the gift packs to the concerned in a systematic manner near the Mosques," added Chairman.

Wakf Board Deputy CEO Mohammed Safiullah and member Waheed Ahmed, Musheerabad MLA M Gopal and other officers were also present.