Hyderabad: 5-day workshop for research scholars at MANUU begins

Gachibowli: Research is the foundation of social development. Researchers are concerned about the future, and it is the concern that contributes to the overall development of society.

Prof SM Rahmathullah, I/c Vice Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), expressed his views on Sunday, while inaugurating a five-day online workshop on research scholars being jointly conducted by Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), the office of Dean, Research & Consultancy of MANUU, and Telangana State Urdu Academy (TSUA).



Prof Rahmatullah appreciated Urdu Academy for the efforts towards the welfare of Urdu speakers.Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Md Ghouse, the Director/Secretary, TSUA, opined that scholars should take their research seriously and strive with religious zeal to find the facts about their chosen topic. The guest of honour, Dr Jahangir Ehsas, highlighted the importance of the workshop.

Prof Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Dean (Research and Consultancy) delivered the welcome address and briefed the participants about the aims and objectives of the workshop. Prof Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Registrar I/c, MANUU, dealt with the challenges faced by the Urdu medium scholars.