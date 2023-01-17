Hyderabad: 57 cases booked for illegal sale of Tangus

Hyderabad: In a special drive against the sale of illegal Chinese Manja, the Rachakonda police booked 57 cases against 65 persons and seized 843 bobbins and 966 pouches of the manja of more than 25,000 metres.

Cases were booked under sections 188, and 336 of the IPC. The action comes following the direction of Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chouhan after a six-year-old girl was badly injured as her throat was slit by a Chinese Manja on Nagole Flyover on Friday. The girl was rushed to Rainbow Hospital where she underwent neck surgery and is reportedly said to be recovering. A case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to commit culpable homicide) was then booked and an investigation is underway. Taking serious cognizance of the issue, the commissioner instructed the team of officials to ensure the total disappearance of Chinese Manja from the kite shops. The commissioner warned kite sellers that they would be held responsible if anyone gets injured further.

Chinese Manja, which is a glass-coated kite string, has been blamed for several deaths and serious injuries to those travelling on two-wheelers in the past as well. It is not just humans that are susceptible to injuries from the broken strings that are left behind but also thousands of birds who either get killed or have their wings and legs cut off after getting entangled in them.