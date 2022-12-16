Hyderabad: 5G connectivity in Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Residents can now enjoy ultra-fast 5G connectivity while commuting by Metro Rail, with Bharti Airtel announcing the launch of its 5G services in the city, connecting key locations and transport hubs.

Apart from the Metro Rail, people can also avail of 5G services at the Secunderabad and Kacheguda railway stations and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

The company said "customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus in multiple locations in the city, including Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, HITEC City, Gachibowli, Bowenplly, Kompally, RTC Crossroads, Koti, Malakpet, Charminar, Habsiguda, Uppal, Nagole, Kupatpally, Miyapur. Airtel is in the process of augmenting its network further, making its services available across the city in due course of time".