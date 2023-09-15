Hyderabad: 6-month-old infant abducted from Nilofar hospital

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a six-month-old baby was abducted from Nilofar Hospital. The police have intensified their search for the infant. The parents are worried as the whereabouts of their ward, who has not been found for 16 hours.



A woman abducted 6-month-old boy Faisal Khan from Nilofar Hospital under Nampally Police Station. Faisal Khan is the second son of a couple who works as a watchman in a farm house in Gandipet cross road. The kid was brought to the hospital on Thursday afternoon as he could not sleep. Later, while the kid was being treated, his mother Farida Begum was sitting in the first floor ward with the second child.

A woman wearing a cream colored nightie with a yellow scarf tied there came to Farida Begum. Later Farida joined Begum talking about various topics. At the same time, mother Farida Begum went to get food from the hospital and requested the woman to look after the child.

The woman then reportedly took the infant and left. At the same time, another woman who was there informed Farida that she saw her kid with a woman with whom Farida Begum was talking to.

Farida and her relatives approached the police. The police reached the hospital and found that there were no CCTV cameras were working in the hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.