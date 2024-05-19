BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh this time compared to 2014 and 2019 polls: BJP leader Hardik Patel

BJP leader Hardik Patel expressed confidence that the BJP would win more seats in Uttar Pradesh compared to the 2014 and 2019 polls. Hardik Patel said, "The kind of enthusiasm that is there in the party workers of the state, BJP will win more seats in UP this time compared to 2014 and 2019. INDI alliance is diverting people. If there is someone who respects the constitution the most, it's PM Modi. When he was the CM of Gujarat, he took out a rally with the constitution in his hand. Congress has only misused the people."

He further took a dig at AAP for the allegation of assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday. "There are charges of corruption against the AAP leaders. There are charges due to corruption in Delhi liquor excise policy case. Two days ago, there were charges of assault on a woman against the personal aide of Chief Minister Kejriwal. FIR has also been filed. The truth will be revealed. And the claim to be honest party would be exposed," he added.

Notably, polling for the Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is being held across all seven phases. Voting in the first four phases has already been completed, while the remaining phases are scheduled for May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all phases has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP mopped up the bulk of the electoral spoils in the state, winning 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats, while ally Apna Dal (S) won two more seats. Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while her then-alliance partner, Akhilesh Yadav's SP, had to settle for just 5 seats. The Congress won just a lone seat in the state.In the 2014 elections, the BJP swept UP, winning 71 seats, while the Congress could only bag 2.