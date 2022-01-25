Hyderabad: 60% schools don't resume online classes

Hyderabad: Recently the Education department permitted online study for 8,9 and 10 classes in all private, aided and government schools. But still 60 per cent schools, specially those run by the government, and private, have not resumed online classes, as students do not have proper gadgets, smart phones. Also, in a few government schools, which resumed online classes on Monday, only a few students attended classes.

Sharada, teacher, Government Girls High School, Nampally said, "As soon as the department announced resumption of online classes for 8,9 and 10 classes, messages were sent to students; also, time-table was sent to them along with TSAT website link. But many parents are not agreeing for online classes due to lack of smart phones. The content is being telecast on Doordarshan, but timings are irregular. It will be better if the government resumes physical classes for classes 9 and 10 from February first week." According to Shankar Rao, another government schoolteacher, "during the first and second wave, when schools were in online mode, many students did not attend classes due to non-availability of gadgets. The same situation is still prevailing. The decision of resuming online classes was suddenly taken by the department. Many students are still in villages as the government has extended holidays." Shivaram Krishna, a private school teacher said, "Many budget private schools in the city did not resume online classes as many students do not have access to Android smart phones. Many have working parents and hence students are unable to attend online classes. Many also do not have regular internet connection or are can't afford internet. Students are losing their learning capacity. Other States, like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, have resumed physical cases, where Covid cases are more than our State. Keeping in view their future, it will be better if the State government resumes physical classes." Meanwhile, a member of Telangana Recognised School Managements Association, said, "Due to non-availability of proper gadgets, many students are not attending online classes. It will be better if the government gives permission for resuming physical classes.