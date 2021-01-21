Hyderabad : 700 traffic umbrellas to be set up in city

Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)standing committee meeting chaired by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was held on Thursday in presence of GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar.

The committee approved setting up of 700 traffic umbrellas and traffic control booths under DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis in City. It will be calling for tenders for construction, operation and maintenance.

Amongst other proposals approved are:Group Mediclaim policy applicable for 3,142 permanent employees at GHMC and promotion of 49 qualified senior assistants to superintendent positions; development of multiple junctions;development and maintenance of GHMC park at Jubliee Hills road no 45;modernisation of Panjagutta crematorium by Phoenix group under CSR;handing over the management of Central Medium from MindSpace Junction to Rolling Hills Gachibowli to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology under CSR; approval of development and maintenance of greenery of road shoulder at Intercontinental tower at Nanakramguda by Intercontinental infrastructure under CSR; promotion of 10 Draughtsman grade III to the post of Town planning supervisor; approval of road development plan for acquisition of 306 properties for proposed 30.0 mts and 36.0 mts wide road from Road no 12 Banjara hills junction 1 and 2 (virinchi hospital) to Jubilee hills check post via KBR park;approval for proposals to recruit one Shelter Manager and three Para Veterinary Staff for Secunderabad Zone as part of the street dog sterilisation program;approval for construction of multipurpose function hall at Old Patigadda with estimated cost of Rs 5.9 cr.