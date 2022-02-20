Hyderabad: 7,289.54 crore for Mana Badi scheme

Hyderabad: Ministers Srinivas Yadav and Mahamood Ali on Saturday said that the government allotted Rs 7289.54 cr for Mana Basthi – Mana Badi programme in the state. They informed that there are 690 schools in the state from primary to high schools which would be developed with more facilities.



In the first phase 239 schools will be developed under the scheme and officials will take 10 schools in every segment and extend them further, the ministers said. They instructed local leaders and officials to speed up the works. The government schools would be developed on par with private and corporate schools to offer the best quality education. The government would liberally provide funds for uplift of the schools in the city and districts to ensure better education and facilities, they added.