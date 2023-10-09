Hyderabad: A K Khan inaugurates restored Nizam Museum

Hyderabad: Advisor to Telangana Government for Minority Affairs, A K Khan inaugurated the part of the Nizam’s Museum which has been recently restored and which houses the wardrobe of VIth Nizam of Hyderabad Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan Bahadur.

It was inaugurated on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of the Late HEH Mukarram Jah Bahadur,VIIIth Nizam of Hyderabad. His wardrobe is said to be the world’s largest. A truly phenomenal exhibit in its own right, two parallel wardrobes, each 176 ft long are made of the finest of the Burma teak and are constructed on two levels.

The Nizam’s Museum is located in the Purani Haveli Palace. It houses a rare collection of several artifacts from the Nizam’s era. A recherché collection of perfumes used by the Nizams, the world’s largest natural pearl, his walk-in wardrobe, a collection of Qutb Shahi and Asaf Jahi coins, silver models of the Osmania University, the Soan River Bridge, silverware, swords, letter scrolls and boxes, and gifts presented to the Nizams are on display at this museum.

On this occasion, A K Khan paid tribute to the Nizams and their secular education-focused legacy in Hyderabad. He praised the early establishments of Hyderabad State for prioritising education.

A Shyam Mohan, Chairman, of Forum for Democracy and Global Peace, Chairman, Emeritus Quality Circle Forum of India, and Past President of Hyderabad Management Association, Trustees of Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning M A Faiz Khan and Faiz Bin Jung and others were also present.

During the Founder’s day celebrations organised by the Trust at the Musrath Mahal at Purani Haveli, Faiz Khan said the numerous achievements of the school, including its ranking as number 1 school in India by Education World in the Budget School Category for two consecutive years, after being ranked number 2 for three years before that. Prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur, VIIIth Nizam of Hyderabad, valued education deeply. He dedicated Purani Haveli, an ensemble of eight Mahals, and the Masarath Mahal Palace along with many other properties for the purpose of education and learning.

He was appreciated for having the vision for providing such infrastructure from his own personal property so that education could be imparted to the people of Hyderabad whom he loved and cared for to his very end.