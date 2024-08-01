Live
Hyderabad: ACB nabs Dy CTO for taking bribe
Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday apprehended an officer working at the Telangana State Commercial Taxes department while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh.
According to the ACB, the officer, Sridhar Reddy, deputy commercial tax officer of Punjagutta Circle-1, was accepting a bribe from a private firm owner to finalise an audit and close a notice issued by the department. The businessman had filed a complaint with the ACB. A case was registered, and the official was caught red-handed on Wednesday.
The bribe amount was recovered from the deputy commercial tax officer, and the contact surfaces of his office table tested positive in a chemical test.
The accused officer was produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally following his arrest. The case is currently under investigation.