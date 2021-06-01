Hyderabad: ACB traps GHMC DEE along with sanitary field assistant

Kapra: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught GHMC Deputy Executive Engineer P Mahalaxmi and Sanitary Field Assistant Y Vijay Kumar redhanded while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant.

According to ACB officials, the officers had demanded bribe for doing an official favor of having appointed the complainant's mother, A Salamma, to continue her as sweeper. She got the job of her deceased husband on compassionate ground.

As the victim was unable to arrange money, he informed ACB about harassment by the two officials. The ACB laid a trap and nabbed the accused. It also recovered the tainted money from their possession. A chemical test was conducted to prove their role in accepting the bribe. Both will be produced before the special judge for ACB cases.