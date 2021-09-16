Breaking news: Accused in Saidabad rape case commits suicide

In a shocking incident, the accused in Saidabad rape case has committed suicide and his body was found on the railway track on railway track near Pamanuru of Ghanpur mandal in between Ghatkesar and Warangal. The body was identified based on the tattoo on his hands





It is known that Raju is the accused in the rape and murder of the six-year-old girl, a resident of Singareni Colony in Saidabad of Hyderabad. The accused had gone absconding after the incident and the police formed into special teams to nab the accused.



A reward of Rs 10 lakh has also been announced by the police to anyone for identifying the accused and helping the police to trace him. Posters have also been pasted as 'wanted' on the buses and auto-rickshaws.





Reacting over the accused suicide, minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, "Just been informed by Telangana DGP that the beast who raped the child has been traced and found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur."