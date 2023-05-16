Live
Hyderabad: Additional CP launches road safety summer camp
City Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) G Sudheer Babu on Monday launched the road safety summer camp-2023 for children at Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal.
The camp is for children aged 10 to 15 years; the topics covered are traffic awareness and road safety, dance, music, painting, improving hand writing and personality development. The main concept is to create road safety awareness among children which will definitely help in reducing fatalities due to road crashes.
Addressing the children, Sudheer Babu emphasised that road accident deaths in the country are more than those in wars. He reiterated the safety message--follow traffic rules. Babu appealed to children to advocate road safety to their friends and relatives. The programme was attended by Jobin Jose, chief manager, HMSI Safety Education & Centre Management, south, Saroj Bala of Aryan Dance Academy and Ananth Raj of Raj Events.