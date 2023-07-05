Live
Hyderabad: Admission into fire & health safety, industrial safety courses
National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering, Hyderabad invites online applications from all over Telangana for admission into the Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses.
Those passed 10th Pass, 10+2, degree, diploma and engineering candidates all over Telangana State may apply online for the respective courses. Courses offered are sub fire officer, PG Diploma in Fire Technology &Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Fire & Safety Engineering, Advanced Diploma in Industrial Safety, PG Diploma in Occupational Health Safety & Environment, Diploma in Fire Technology & Industrial Safety, Health Sanitary Inspector. Duration of the courses is six months to one year.
After completion of the course, Govt. of India certificate will be awarded. After successfully completing the Courses in Fire & Safety Courses, the candidates will get opportunities in the Job profiles like Safety Officer, Fire Officer, Safety Supervisor, HSE Officer, Safety Engineer, and Fireman. Candidates will be getting better opportunities from Oil & Gas Industry, Mining, Plantation & Erecting, Thermal Power Stations, Construction, Airports, MNCs etc. Job Opportunities are good for these candidates in India as well as abroad. Last date for application is July 15 and online application website is www.ncttindia.com. For details, call 9701496748, 6302355872.