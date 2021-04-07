Hyderabad: Afghan consulate holds yummy food festival

Banjara Hills: A 10-day food and craft festival was organised by the Consulate General of Afghanistan in the city to promote culture, trade and mutual relationship between New Delhi and Kabul.

"We aim to strengthen cultural and trade ties between India and Afghanistan. To promote mutual interest of both nations, we've arranged traders' meet and workshops," said Muhammad Suleman Kakar, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Hyderabad.

The main purpose of conducting such festivals is to expand the trade and business between the two countries.

"As a part of the festival, we are conducting a traders meeting on April 6th, 2021, where buyers and sellers come together to have a look at the traders who have come from Afghanistan to display their products.

And the following day we will be having a world interactive workshop will be conducted for the development of import and exports between Afghanistan and India, thus promoting the mutual interests of both the countries," he said.

As a part of the festival, various dishes of Afghanistan were put on display alongside various dry fruits. Afghani clothes and various types of ornaments stuffed with precious stones were also on display. The organisers said that the food festival aimed to further strengthen the already strong bonds and friendship between Afghanistan and India.

The Consul General said that this ten-day Afghanistan food festival is a part of the cultural exchange programme. "We are trying to promote culture, mutually between both the countries through this food festival.

Through such food and cultural festivals, people from both the countries are getting more connected thus leading to strengthening the already strong bond between both the countries," said Kakar.

Appreciating the strong friendship both India and Afghanistan shares, Kakar said that he was looking to further strengthening the cultural ties between both countries.

Charu Das, the Founder and Director of CD Foundation, the organiser of the Afghanistan food festival, said that the main intention to organise the food festival was to promote and strengthen the cultural bond between Afghanistan and Telangana. She said that the easiest way to connect with people is through culture and food.