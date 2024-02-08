Hyderabad: After attack on city student in US, CM vows help desk

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday expressed concern over the recent attack on a student hailing from the city in Chicago (US) and requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the incident.

The student was seriously injured in the attack by four robbers. Identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, he is resident of Langar Houz.

He had gone to the US to pursue a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University.

His wife, SyedaRuquiya Fatima Razvi, who lives here, wrote to the External Affairs ministry requesting assistance to get him treated.

Following the attack Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised to set up a dedicated help desk for all youngsters living in the US, specially students, to ensure that all their needs are met.

The CMO posted ’very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago.

This follows a fatal attack on B Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. “I request Hon’ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there.”

The CM said “My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the US, and other countries, specially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana – wherever on earth you are – the Congress government is there for you.”

The Consulate-General of India’s office in Chicago stated on X that it was in contact with Ali and his wife in India, assuring all possible assistance. “The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case,”