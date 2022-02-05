Hyderabad: AIMIM holds huge silent protest over attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: After the attack on All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi by assailants at Kithaur in Meerut on Thursday, a massive silent protest with black flags was held near Charminar after Friday prayers in Mecca Masjid to condemn the attack on Owaisi. Several business establishments also closed their shutters voluntarily. Maulana Hafez Mohammad Rizwan Qureshi, Qateeb Mecca Masjid prayed for the safety and long life of the chief of Majlis. Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (General Secretary AIMIM and MLA Yakutpura), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (MLA Charminar) were also present.



According to AIMIM party leader, Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel, party members throughout the nation will organise a silent protest on Friday. Members of the party will also write to their local district magistrates and police commissioners requesting a full investigation on the attack said Imtiaz Jaleel.

The AIMIM is sending memorandums to various district and police officials in order to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said, "I strongly condemn the cowardice attack on my president Asaduddin Owaisi. I demand a thorough investigation on this incident and demand the culprits to be brought to justice. I pray for the long life of my president and may almighty safeguard Asad now and always."

Apart from Old city, all shops and establishments in several other areas like Nampally, Mallepally, Karwan, Tolichowki, Jhirra, Asif Nagar, Golconda, Tappachabutra were closed as a sign of protest. Heavy security including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and hundreds of police personnel were deployed near Mecca Masjid in Charminar.

Asif Hussain Sohail, social activist said "This is a black day in the democracy. How many Asaduddin Owaisi's will be attacked? An Asaduddin Owaisi will emerge in every home."

Earlier, following the incident, AIMIM floor leader and younger brother of Asad, Akbaruddin Owaisi and MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala rushed to Delhi.