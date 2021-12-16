Hyderabad airport charges highest price of Rs 3,900 for rapid RT-PCR tests

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad is charging the highest price for RT-PCR tests, compared to all the airports in India. Although the Hyderabad airport reduces the prices for Rapid RT-PCR tests, the cost still remains high.



Earlier, Rs 4,500 was charged for the RT-PCR test which was slashed to Rs 3,900 on December 3. While the RT-PCR test at Hyderabad airport is considered as the most expensive in the country, the least was at Mumbai airport which now revised the price to Rs 1,975 on Wednesday.



The second highest price is being charged at Delhi airport i.e. Rs 3,500 followed by Bengaluru airport at Rs 3,000, Chennai and Kolkata airport at Rs 2,900 and Mumbai at Rs 1,975.



According to the centre guidelines, all the international passengers should undergo rapid RT-PCR tests on their arrival at the airport. They can either choose for basic RT-PCR tests that costs Rs 750 and have to wait for four hour for the result or take rapid RT-PCR tests to get the results in an hour.



The prices of Rapid RT-PCR tests were fixed by Map My Genome.

