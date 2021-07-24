Hyderabad: AKTC swings into action on restoration work at mausoleum

Hyderabad: After The Hans India published a report entitled 'Leakage found after the restoration of work at QQS mausoleum', the Aga Khan Trust for Culture has decided to compensate for thermal expansion and joints to be filled yearly to the Quli Qutub Shah mausoleum.

After the restoration works of Qutub Shahi Tomb complex, the mausoleum of Quli Qutub Shah which is one of the main monuments, the walls and the archways of the monument started leaking during the rains and algae was formed.Heritage conservationist alleges that after spending crores of rupees on the 16th century monuments, it has started leaking within a few years of restoration and doubts about the quality of restoration works.

Reacting to the report carried in The Hans India on July 20, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Project Director Ratish Nanda said "Due to inappropriate past repairs using cement, now to stop leakage is only possible by dismantling portions of the building likely to cause far greater problems. Instead, the roof above has been paved with stone and to compensate for thermal expansion, joints are filled yearly."

Raising the objections on his comments including inappropriate past repairs and dismantling portions of the heritage structure, heritage conservationists said that by spending crores of rupees in renovation how it can be affected within a few years of repair works. "How the authorities would say about the dismantling of portions of heritage, they need to conserve and repair the monument without any dismantling of the monument," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, heritage conservationist.

While another heritage activist Sanghamitra Malik said "Leaks would be a serious problem and needs to be attended to at the earliest. I too have not been that impressed," she said.