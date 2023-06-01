Hyderabad: Aliya school continues to wallow in neglect, cries for govt attention

Hyderabad: The 151-year-old Government Boys High School Aliya still continues to remain in a dilapidated state as the State government has taken no steps to get back the school’s glory. Grave risk continue to horrify as the building may collapse anytime.Few social activists took up to social media and urged the State government to renovate the school building.

The school have been in a deteriorated state even after being located beside the State Council of Educational Research and Training Centre. Set up by Salar Jung I, the school began to function in 1872 and is one of the oldest schools in the city, which was an exclusive institution for the royalty of Hyderabad. This school was initially near the King Koti Palace and was shifted to its current campus located in Basheer Bagh in 1949 and was transferred to the state’s Education department.

Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, a social activist said, “Recently when I visited the school alone with a few cycling activists, we were shocked to see the heritage building in pieces. Its structure is made out of granite stores and it’s in an Indo-European style. Lack of repair and timely restoration has now led to cracks in the structure with stone chunks falling off and vegetation growing inside the walls. Many renowned personalities pursued their education at this school.”

There is a need for the Education department and HMDA to facelift the school at the earliest. In 1981 this building was listed as a heritage structure under the HMDA act. Several parts of the structure have also broken. The major part of the school premises is now unfit for students to attend classes and the same scenario is with Government Junior College which is located on same premises, he added

On the condition of anonymity, a teacher, said, “Our main concern is that as the summer vacations have come to an end, students will now return back to school which lays in a complete shaky state. It would also get tough for us in the monsoon as the walls are broken and water could enter from anywhere. Currently, a portion of the ground floor of the building is being used as the administration section of the school and staff room. Meanwhile classes will run under small tin sheds around the main building.”

School’s history

Madrassa I Aliya(Government Boys High School)was established in 1872 by Mir Turab Ali Khan (Salar Jung 1) who also served as the Prime Minister of Hyderabad from 1853-1883. He began the school with 10 students from the royal and Nobel families. It was one of the best schools in Hyderabad till 1960. After Operation Polo, this school came under the control of the State Government and its name was changed to Government Boys High School - Aliya and Government boys junior college. This school was the first English medium school for the Muslim and Hindu communities in Hyderabad.