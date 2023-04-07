Hyderabad: All set for Good Friday services at churches in twin cities

Hyderabad: Churches across the twin cities have made elaborate arrangements for Good Friday. A large number of devotees will gather in churches from early morning on Good Friday to witness the Passion Play, the enactment of Jesus Christ's suffering until his crucifixion, and offer prayers. The latter part of the daylong service consists of meditation on the last seven words spoken by Jesus Christ and veneration of the holy cross. Catholic churches across Hyderabad perform the meditation in three different languages — Tamil, Telugu, and English.

G Selvavice, Secretary of United Christmas Celebration Committee, said, "One of the oldest churches in the city, St. Mary's Basilica church, and other churches are ready with tents and extra seating arrangements in place to accommodate thousands of people away from the scorching summer heat. The prayer hall has also been decked up for Good Friday and for the celebration of Easter on Sunday."

"Our church service begins at 10 am in the morning and ends by 3 pm after the meditation on the last seven words spoken by Jesus on the cross," said the pastor of CSI Wesley Church. "All specific arrangements are being made for Good Friday. We receive more than 5000 people on Good Friday, and for that, this preparation is a must."

DevasagayamVinodini, senior pastor of Trinity Assembly of God Church, said, "All the arrangements like elaborate seating and many more are being made. Actually, prayer services start in the early morning, and people start coming in at 6 am. But our church offers evening services. We do not perform any Passion Play, as there are several ways of mourning. It is like a memorial for us. We remember what Jesus Christ did for us, and as he sacrificed himself for our sins, mankind will be saved from sin."