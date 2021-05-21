Hyderabad: Always look on the bright side of life says Covid warrior Veera Brahmam

Hyderabad: "As we are frontline warriors, following which we are more exposed to the infection as we have no clue about the Covid status of the person we are interacting on duty," said Veera Brahmam, Inspector of police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, who recently recovered from corona.

"I got infected when on 'bandobast' duty. Soon after I felt some symptoms, I got myself home quarantined and informed higher officers. The most motivating thing which happened to me was that I got a call from Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who not only boosted my morale, but also assured me that the entire department is standing with me in my difficult times.

Those were the words which ran as current in my nerves and boosted my morale. I was more like a dose of 'josh' and hoped to join the service at the earliest," stated Veera Brahmam.

He also suggested that "Those who are suffering from Covid should always remember two very important things in life—have an inspiration who shall motivate them and always look at the brighter side of life in order to overcome the infection.

Apart from that, positive patients should ensure that they don't watch a lot of Corona-related news on TV and mobile phones and should completely avoid negativity around them."

"Overall my journey was very challenging, because I was worried for my family as well as duty. The only constant thing which always kept my mind working was 'I am a fighter'.

I have to fight this virus in order to get back on my feet and lead a healthy and happy life with my family and to serve society. It's this attitude which always got me going. It also helped me to conquer the battle with the virus," he confided.

"Life has changed completely for me post Covid. I am now more cautious about health. Also I am giving out the message to everyone that they should maintain hygiene, wear masks and have a humanitarian approach towards fellow beings.