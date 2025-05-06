Hyderabad Announces Dates for 2025 Fish Prasadam Distribution

The Battini brothers, known for their annual tradition of distributing fish prasadam to those suffering from asthma, have confirmed the dates for this year's distribution. The event will take place on June 8 and 9, at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad.

This distribution, which has become a significant event for asthma patients, sees a large turnout from both local residents and people from neighboring states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The fish prasadam, known for its reputed benefits, is a treatment that many asthma sufferers rely on annually.

The Bathini family has been providing this unique remedy for 179 years. The event attracts a crowd of over 4 to 5 lakh people each year, making it one of the largest gatherings for medical relief in the region. In preparation for this year’s distribution, the Bathini family has already made the necessary arrangements at the exhibition grounds.

Last month, the Bathini family reached out to the Hyderabad District Collector and the Fisheries Department to ensure the smooth execution of the event. The family has also requested that the Telangana government make special provisions for visitors traveling from distant regions to attend the distribution.

Fish prasadam will be distributed in the presence of Bathini Vishwanath Goud.