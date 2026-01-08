JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam city intimation slip released

The National Testing Agency (NTA has officially released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam city intimation slips on January 8, 2026. This announcement is an important update for candidates preparing to appear in one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations. The exam city intimation slip allows candidates to check the city where their examination center will be located along with the scheduled exam date.

Candidates can download their exam city slips by visiting the official JEE Main website and logging in using their application number and date of birth or password. It is important to note that this slip is not the admit card but a prior notification meant to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination is expected to be conducted later this month across multiple centers in India and abroad. After the release of the city intimation slip, NTA will soon issue the official admit cards, which will contain detailed information such as exam center address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure all details on the slip are correct. Early planning will help reduce last-minute stress and allow candidates to focus better on their final preparation.