- Hyderabad: Another delivery man jumps off from building to escape from dog attack
Amazon delivery man has reportedly gone to the Panchavati Colony in Manikonda area to deliver a mattress where a dog suddenly plunged on him
Hyderabad: The incidents of pet dogs attacking the delivery men rising in the city as one more incident as such taken place in Hyderabad.
According to the sources, an Amazon delivery man has reportedly gone to the Panchavati Colony in Manikonda area to deliver a mattress where a dog suddenly plunged on him. The delivery man allegedly jumped off from third floor of the building to escape from the attack which resulted in severe injuries.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
On January 23, the food delivery boy who was injured after he jumped from a multi-storied building escaping a pet dog attack at Yousufguda, succumbed to injuries
It is to mention here that the boy identified as Mohd Rizwan (25), went to deliver food parcel to a family staying on the third floor of the apartment. Police said the customer's pet dog- a German Shepherd, which was not on leas, seeing him rushed out and started chasing. Rizwan, in an attempt to escape, allegedly jumped from the third floor of the apartment.
"Rizwan fell on the ground and suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died while undergoing treatment, " Banjara Hills Inspector P Narendar said.
The Banjara Hills police booked a case against the owner and are investigating. The family members had gathered at the Banjara Hills police station late in the night demanding action against the owner of the pet.