Hyderabad: Another GHMC 'waste-to-energy' plant to come up at Dundigal soon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to set up another 'waste to energy' waste management plant at Dundigal. It is increasing the number of such plants in the city, as they have become a new source of electricity.

According to GHMC officials, 19.8 mw is being generated at the Jawahar Nagar dump yard through the 'Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management (IMSWM)' project.

Garbage is collected from households and brought to transfer stations and later shifted to the yard. Waste is segregated and processed to produce power. It requires 1,200-1,500 tonnes of waste a day.

They said from August 2020 to November 2021, 5.4 lakh mt of refuse-derived fuel waste was used to generate 185 mw. A total of 7,000 tonnes of waste is dumped at the yard every day by the surrounding 17 municipalities and corporations, along with over 6,500 tonnes of garbage dumped by GHMC.

The treatment storage and disposal facility at Dundigal is being set up. Its production will start from September 2022. However, with an increase in the waste management plants across the city, the waste-to-energy project will be promoted.