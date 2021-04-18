Hyderabad: Apartments, gated communities innovate to contain coronavirus

Hyderabad: With corona cases reaching a peak, many gated communities in Hyderabad have started going in for imposing restrictions on movement of people from outside into the complexes and vice-versa.

Many of the apartments have started making use of apps which send messages to the host about the guests who had come to call on them or the sales persons or technicians or other service personnel who had come to attend to their work. In many apartments entry of outsiders has been banned .

Elders are not allowed to venture out of their houses except in extreme emergency situations.

Services of doctors are also being hired to conduct regular health checks of the residents. In some complexes, where some mild cases of corona were reported, self containment zones have been created.

In gated communities in the Hi-Tec City, Kondapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur and Uppal, residents have been asked to stay inside their homes. Daily essentials like milk, vegetables, medicine and groceries would be supplied at their doorsteps by the highly sanitized security staff inside the residential area.

A Pavan, manager of a noted multi-national company and a resident of a gated community in Miyapur, told The Hans India that strict restrictions on the movement of residents were imposed in his complex as a good number of positive cases were reported recently.

A panel of doctors were visiting regularly and conducting medical check up to the people who are suffering from fever, cold and cough and advised them to stay indoors until they recovered. Those who developed Covid symptoms were advised to undergo corona tests immediately.

In the high tech zone, residents of the gated community were advised to stop attending functions and also weekend parties as the situation is getting worse. The residents alleged that the Government has done nothing so far to the containment of the spread of corona virus in the colonies.

"The government should have imposed corona safety norms in public places and dense residential areas to protect locals from corona. No such measures were taken and the situation is worsening," S Kiran Kumar, a resident of another gated community averred.

B Shashidhar, an US returnee residing with family members in a gated community in Kukatpally, wondered why the government was neglecting the second wave of corona pandemic. Local civic authorities were not serious in dealing with the situation.

The civic authorities do not seem to be taking up sanitation activity during the second wave, he said and appealed to people not to lower the guard and wear the masks properly covering the face from nose to chin since this time corona has even become an airborne disease.