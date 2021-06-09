Hyderabad: Applications invited for T-Seva Bank Mitra Centres

Hyderabad: The T-Seva Centre has invited applications from entrepreneurs for opening of T-Seva Bank Mitra centres at all cities, districts, mandals and panchayats areas the State.

In a press release here on Tuesday, director Venkat Reddy Adapa said the centres provide Aadhaar-enabled payment system cash payments, micro ATM services, bank CSP- payments, opening of new accounts, issue of debit cards, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, insurance services, gold loans, cash-in-services for more than 20 companies, Bharat Bill payments, all bank money transfers, telecom recharges - prepaid, post-paid, landline, DTH, data cards, insurance services & payments, fastag payments.

The centre will facilitate bank e-services/online services accessible to most people who still don't have internet or online banking facilities. It offers 25 per cent subsidy/concession on registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, minority, women candidates and ex-servicemen under the Swarna Telangana Self Employment Scheme.

Interested entrepreneurs may apply (website: www.tsevacentre.com) before June 30. For more information contact 8179955744