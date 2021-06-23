Hyderabad: Applications invited for T-seva centres

Hyderabad: The T-Seva Centre, which facilitates e-services /online services accessible to people who still don't have internet or online banking facilities, has invited applications from entrepreneurs for opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all cities, districts, mandals and panchayats of the State.

It offers a 25 per cent subsidy/ concession on registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, minority, women candidates and ex-servicemen under the Swarna Telangana Self-Employment Scheme. Interested entrepreneurs can apply through website: www.tsevacentre.com before July 9. For details contact 81799-55744