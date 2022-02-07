Hyderabad: Arrangements made for tribal festival with Corona norms

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod stated on Sunday that the department made necessary arrangements for biennial tribal festival beginning on February 16 with Corona protocols.

Special teams have been formed for sanitation, parking and zones to provide better service to devotees, she said, adding that no heavy vehicles are allowed on the route from February 8. The minister instructed officials to coordinate to offer hassle-free facilities at the Jatara site. SHE teams, CC cameras, mufti police and police provide protection and security, she said.



Rathod said already devotees began coming to the site. "They should follow corona protocols by wearing masks and sanitising hands and maintaining social distance. As Corona cases declined the government took all measures to follow protocols at the site in Mulugu district. "Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and officials have already prayed at the site. Work to provide facilities at the Jatara site have been completed."