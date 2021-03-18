Hyderabad: Artworks on Covid safety tips along RGIA road wow citizens

Shamshabad: In order to give a soothing and succulent feeling with a safety message to the road- users, the Shamshabad Municipality has taken up artwork with a Covid-19 message along the approach road to the International Airport under the Swachh Bharat Mission.



"Airport roads witness footfall of hundreds of passengers from different foreign countries, besides a myriad number of passengers boarding from City to different destinations all over the globe. To provide them a soothing ambience and serene feeling along with a message about the importance of wearing face masks, the municipality has taken up artwork alongside the ramp walls under the Swachh Bharat Mission," informedMohammed Saber Ali, Commissioner, Shamshabad Municipality.

Initially, the artworks were taken up on two stretches i.e. a road moving towards the Bengaluru highway and another approaching to Shamshabad at City entrance. In addition to this, the artwork was also done on the walls of ZPHS playground at the Jhanda crossroad area in ward no.20.

"We are taking up similar art works on the colony walls as and when it is needed to give a soothing ambience to the roads," asserted Saber Ali. To ornate the roads with colourful serene paintings, he said, the municipality has roped in artists from the city to paint walls alongside approaching roads to the airport at a cost of nearly Rs 3 lakh. "The painting not only gives an immense feeling of soul satisfaction, but presents a message to road-users about the importance of wearing masks during this pandemic time," he explained.

"This sort of succulent art work should be promoted on all walls on the highway and at public places with the residential enclaves around Shamshabad as passengers across the globe and from City board fights from domestic to international destinations," said Anil Kumar, Environmental Engineer Shamshabad Municipality.











