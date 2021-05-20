Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi urges DGP to take action against officers for beating DCM driver

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy to take immediate action against some officers for allegedly beating a DCM driver four days back while holding him in custody for four days without any charge.

Asad said the police department should immediately act against the officers who had also abused the driver. As soon as the news broke out Reddy ordered an immediate enquiry into the incident and instructed Cyberabad Commissioner of Police to submit a report.

Meanwhile, driver Baba spoke to this correspondent, narrating his ordeal. He stated: "On Friday I was going to dump goods from my DCM, as usual. When I reached near the Shamshabad market at around 8.30 am a constable clicked my DCM photo for penalising me, without any reason. I urged him not to fine me, as I am a poor driver and would find it difficult to pay. He started abusing and slapped me. Even before I could come to senses, he called in an officer. They took me to the traffic police station and resorted to abuse while beating mercilessly."

"After torturing me for a few hours, the SI filed an FIR against me and sent it to the SHO. The SHO enquired about the incident and requested me to not speak about it to anyone. Saying that he would release me after a few days, as my wounds were fresh. He did not file an FIR against me and said he would take action against the concerned officer. However, the matter was brought to light by my family members. Only after the intervention of Owaisi I was released," said Baba.