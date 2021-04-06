Hyderabad: Asked to leave over pet, couple files complaint

Kukatpally: In Hyderabad, it is not easy renting a flat or a house which allows pets, especially dogs, though they seem to be the most loyal pets. In one such instance on Good Friday night a couple residing in an apartment in Bhagyanagar Colony, Kukatpally, was asked to vacate the apartment for having a pet.

In a viral video, it was seen that the president of the gated community was threatening the couple. In a heated argument between the couple and the flat owner it was seen that latter did not allow the couple to stay in their flat and warned them that he would lock them up from outside if they continue to stay with their newly adopted pet.





Avi Menon and his wife, flat owners at Sudha Apt- KPHB were subjected to this when they tried to bring home a newly adopted pet.The man shouting is Sadik Ali-claims to be the president of the owners Asso.The apt may have rules, fine! However this is not the way. Complaint filed. pic.twitter.com/YVnAbtNJBX — @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 5, 2021

Avi Menon and his wife are staying away since the incident happened as the president is not allowing them inside the apartment.

After the incident, the couple lodged a complaint at the KPHB police station. The couple also sent a legal notice to the president asking him to apologise for the incident. However, the couple also asserted that their pet is completely trained and vaccinated and assured that it wouldn't harm anyone.

Speaking to The Hans India, BT Srinivasan General Secretary of United Federation of Resident Welfare Association Greater Hyderabad said "There are no provisions which claim that the pets are not allowed in gated community or apartment. The incident that occurred in Kukatpally is unlawful and no one has the right to ask the owner of the pet dog to leave the apartment."