Hyderabad: Auto unions condemn financiers harassment

Hyderabad: The auto union leaders staged a protest demanding an extension of moratorium and harassment by private financiers at Transport Bhavan here on Thursday. The demands included waiver of interest on the unpaid EMIs during the lockdown and not to collect seizure charges of Rs 3,000 and above.



A union leader said that it was inhuman to collect godown charges after the vehicle is seized. Sathi Reddy said that drivers are beaten up and vehicles seized. This has to stop.

There are 1.2 lakh autos in the city out of which 90% are under finance. Most auto drivers pay anywhere between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per month towards EMI. Mallesh, an auto driver said, "Before lockdown was imposed we were able to pay the EMI but since the last six months there is hardly any business." According to rough estimates, close to 500 autos have been seized in the last few months.