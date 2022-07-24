Hyderabad: Awareness camp held on 'Grafted vegetable plants'

Hyderabad:An awareness camp was conducted on 'Grafted Vegetable Plants' by 'City of Terrace Gardens (CTG)' Group at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday. This was organised to raise more awareness regarding terrace garden plantation.

Venkatram Reddy, Commissioner of Horticulture, B Vijaya Prasad, Deputy Director, Vijay, Natural Farming Expert were part of the camp. The event was attended by over 100 people from various parts of the city who are passionate about terrace gardening. Experts from the gardening community shared their views during their interaction with the audience.

Venkatram Reddy, Commissioner of Horticulture said, "I have recently seen a group of senior citizens doing terrace gardening who can lead a dignified life by selling fruits and vegetables which are obtained from the garden.

We will provide the enthusiasts with complete support for the gardening and cultivation of various varieties of vegetables and will also provide a plot of 500 square yards to grow vegetables. The enthusiasts will also be given free training ", he added. Srinivasa Rao Harkara Founder of CTG said, "City of Terrace Gardens Group was started to increase awareness regarding the concept of terrace gardening among the urban residents.

We now have 30,000 members in this amazing group as of now. CTG group gives valuable tips to individuals who are passionate about plants.

"Hanumantha Rao, Gardening Expert, Sunitha, Youtuber and Kishore, Gardening Enthusiast and others participated in the awareness camp.