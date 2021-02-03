Hyderabad: Awareness prog held for police drivers

Cyberabad: To increase awareness on proper driving skills, a training session to brief the Cyberabad police drivers on vehicle driving rules was held on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Cyberabad Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar said, "We as officers need to be accurate in delivery of our services so that when we are on the ground, people listen to us."

"The Government of India in 2017 had released a module on driving rules and it was essential that each one of you should be aware of those rules. Use of helmets, wearing of seat belts while driving or sitting in the car and not driving the vehicle while being drunk are some of the rules to be followed by everyone.

The training in association with Street Wise Driving School (SDS) seeks to throw light on International driving standards and the participants will be trained with a compulsory six hours theory training and 14 hours of practical training. "Rule based driving should be inculcated to enforce safety rules on the streets," he added.

ADCP (Crimes) IKavitha, Street Wise Driving School owner Malcolm Wolfe, and others were present.