Hyderabad: Azampura mired in civic apathy

Hyderabad: The residents of Azampura in Malakpet are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of basic civic amenities. There are many issues like sewage overflow, open nala and bad roads. Even after making repeated pleas to the concerned departments, there is no hope of the issues being solved.



The residents raised issues like bad roads, inadequate sewage and drainage systems, ill-maintained roads and encroachments, broken footpaths. The nala which is flowing to connect Musi River via Azampura in Malakpet continuously overflows during rains. Abdul Rahman, resident of Azampura demanded, "Every monsoon, water overflows from the Nala resulting in flooding of the area. The municipality has to make a permanent solution on this issue to ensure flooding in the area."

Residents are forced to reside sans any basic amenities as the municipality has failed to fulfill their duties. Srinivas, another resident of Azampura said, "The condition of roads has become bad to worsen. The silt cleaned from the drain is dumped on roads. Bad roads, potholes, and water logging during the monsoon is common which affects the residents badly."

There is no proper sewage system in the area. Sewage flows into roads and by-lanes making it difficult for residents and commuters to commute on this stretch. The muck filled on roads and open space become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The major concern in the area is that there are several illegal encroachments.

The area was sprang up decades back but yet there has been no upgradation of sewer and drinking water pipelines. Junaid Ahmed said, "The upgradation of new pipelines is a must in the most of the localities in the area. It is needed to be modified as per new residential requirement."

Dumping of garbage in by-lanes has become another headache with stray animals making the mounds their home and posing threat to passerby. The residents have complained to officials to penalise the garbage dumpers, however, no efforts were made to address the issue.

Residents say that civic issues like no streetlights, no proper sanitation, no lifting of garbage and dog menace need to be noticed by the authorities and solve the problems permanently.