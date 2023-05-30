Hyderabad: Badi Bata programme to begin from June 3

Hyderabad: The School Education Department officials have announced the scheduled dates for the Jayashankar Badi Bata programme, which will run from June 3 to 30. The guidelines have been issued instructing officials and teachers to identify schools with low enrolment and develop a plan to increase admissions with active participation from parents.

House-to-house surveys will be conducted to identify out-of-school children and admit them to the appropriate classes based on their age. Efforts will be made to create awareness among parents and the community about the facilities offered by the State government under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi program, including the introduction of English medium education, and motivate them to enroll their children in government schools.

The State government will felicitate the top three districts and top 10 schools that successfully implement the Badi Bata programme and enroll a large number of children. Respective school Heads of Departments (HMs) and Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) are required to upload the names of newly admitted children, those enrolled from Anganwadi centers, and those enrolled from private schools on the ISMS portal (www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in) daily during the programme.