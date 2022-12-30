Hyderabad: Badshahi Ashoorkhana to be restored

Hyderabad: After being neglected for several years, centuries-old Qutb Shahi Badshahi Ashoorkhana will be restored. The Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) on Thursday announced the restoration of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar announced on social media. "Inspected Badshahi AshoorKhana and Naqar, Niyar and Abdar Khana -a holy precinct built in 1594 by Md Quli Qutb Shah. QQSUDA and Aga KhanTrust for Culture to take up adaptive intervention, prevent further decay, restore lime plaster and consolidate structures," he tweeted while tagging minister K T Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Arvind Kumar along with other officials visited the site said that the Aga Khan Trust and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) will restore the lime plaster and consolidate the structure. Emphasis will be laid on strengthening the roofing and flooring of the Ashoorkhana.

The Naqar Khana, Abdar Khana and Niyaz Khana have suffered intense damage, however, the main hall of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana remains intact. Walls decked up with multi-coloured tiles and the dominant theme of flaming Alams is the cynosure of all eyes. The walls of this historic structure were damaged during the floods of 1908. and were temporarily repainted in a similar design.

Later Arvind Kumar along with Archaeological department officers also visited historic monument Khursheed Jah Dewdi in Hussaini Alam and ensured that this also would be restored.

Earlier, in May the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) broke the outer wall of the Ashoorkhana. While, the Badshahi Ashoorkhana's administrators have alleged that the boundary wall and the monument are in fact subject matter to a court ruling, which has reportedly been flouted. The Ashoorkhana is a protected heritage site and is the second oldest monument of Hyderabad, as it was built immediately after the Charminar.