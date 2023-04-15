Hyderabad: Baisakhi, Bihu, Vishu and Puthandu Ringing in New Year with Traditional Flair

Hyderabad: India is predominantly land of agriculture and harvests hold great relevance in our culture and cuisine plays important role to play in almost all celebrations. That is why the spring harvest season is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by various communities under different names in different parts of the country. - Bihu in Assam, Lohri and Baisakhi in Punjab, Vishu in Kerala, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. People pray for the fertility of the soil and celebrate the harvest.



Tamil, Punjabi, Odia, and Assamese communities celebrated their new year with pomp and grandeur and showcased their culture. Malayalis and Bengalis will celebrate their new year Vishu and Pohela Boishakh respectively on Saturday.

Thousands of people from the Sikh community took part in the 324th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day Celebrations popularly known as Baisakhi festival at Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and other gurudwaras in the city. Recitation of Gurubani Keertans and sermons by renowned Ragi Jathas (Preachers), carrying revered Sri Guru Granth Sahibji on a palanquin, taking out of a huge colourful Nagar Keertan (Holy Procession), exhilarating and breathtaking display of ``Gatka'' skills by Sikhs, marked celebration.

The major attraction was Panj Pyaras (five beloved ones) and sikh youths displayed Gatka exercises with their swords and sharp blunt weapons and other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha. Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were supplied to the devotees and passersby all along the routes.Guru ka Langar (free food) was one of the highlights of the celebrations.

Likewise, Tamilians in the city celebrated the Puthandu (Tamil new year). Generally, we celebrate at home, on the eve of new year we place fruits, rice, vegetables, gold and silver jewellery, or coins on plates in the pooja room. On New Year's Day, we start our day by looking at these things through a mirror.

As per Tamil Calendar first day is called Chithiral, from this day onward every day we offer prayers to the rain god. In the evening, in Naga Temple fire walk is organized and the day ends by relishing mouth-watering dishes that include lemon rice and Payasam, said Raj Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Tamil Sangam.

In same way, Odia community celebrated Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti. "In the morning, many visited Jagannath Temple in Banjara Hills and offered prayers. A special drink that is made of Bael Fruit (golden apple) and coconut," forms important part of the food said Vishal Das.

"We celebrate Bihu for three days, one day is called Manu Bihu, the first day of our new year. Our celebration began with taking blessing of our elders and also as respect we offer them gamocha (traditional Assamese Towel) and ended with performing a folk dance. On this day we make pita (pancake that is made of rice, coconut and jaggery), Suman Nath, told Hans India.