Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay takes a metro ride

Telangana State chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday took a metro ride. He travelled by the metro rail along with the party leaders Swamy Goud, Premendar Reddy and Manohar Reddy from Gandhi Bhavan metro station to Miyapur.



Later, he went to Patancheru in his convoy to BJP leader's Nandishwar Goud's residence.



Earlier, the BJP chief responded to the conspiracy of killing minister Srinivas Goud. He asked the government to hold a complete inquiry into the incident. He added that BJP would never encourage killing people nor extend support in such incidents. "Not only on the minister, but also on common man, the BJP would not tolerate the murder attempts," he said.



He called on the opposition to approach the investigation bureaus and fight until the reason to assassinate the minister is unearthed and condemned the allegations made on Jitender Reddy and DK Aruna. He also said that it is unfortunate to hurl stones at Jitender Reddy's house who had served as an MP two times and also worked in TRS party.

