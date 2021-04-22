Hyderabad-based company booked in Bengaluru for cheating

Hyderabad: Koramangala police of Bangalore have registered a cheating case against Hyderabad-based IT company. Authorities registered the case following a complaint by Kathan Shah, director of Spurge IT Services (OPC) Pvt. Ltd. He alleged that 274 laptops had been rented out to a Hyderabad IT firm. Kathan Shah rents out laptops to a number of individuals as well as companies.

With more and more IT firms allowing employees to work from home due to coronavirus Spurge IT Services has expanded its services to other States. The company received an email last year from Hyderabad-based Fabtrax. They wanted 274 high-configured laptops for work-from-home.

Rajesh and Ravi, who claimed to be the representatives of the organization, went to Bangalore several times and consulted Kathan Shah. The contract was was finalized between both companies. According to the report, Fabtrax received 274 laptops and paid the rent regularly for the first few months. The firm defaulted on rent payment and failed to return the laptops.

Suspecting something fishy, Kathan came to Hyderabad on February 24 this year and visited the address mentioned by Fabtrax. The director of Spurge IT Services came to know that Rajesh sold the company. Kathan Shah, who found himself cheated by this, lodged a complaint with the Koramangala police last week. He claimed that he had lost more than Rs 70 lakh in the bargain. Koramangala police have registered a case and taken up investigation. A special team will be sent to the city soon as part of the investigation.