Hyderabad: Beauty is about bouncing back each time you fall

Banjara Hills: Sharing details about her prestigious honour, Usha Thalathoti on Sunday said she was crowned as the runner-up of 'Mrs India 2020' held by GLAMMONN in Jaipur and also Mrs India Universal 2021 held by DREAMZ Production House in Lucknow.

She was also awarded with the title of 'Top Model 2020' by Glammonn and for 'International looks' by Dreamz. The Glammonn Mrs India grand finale was held towards the end of February.

UshaThalahoti explained how hard she had worked to reach her destination, taking care not to be cast in the Indian stereotypes of beauty. She stated that the reason which had driven her to dream beyond was to stand up as a voice of women and let the world know that beauty is not about physical appearance and but about an inner person that one is.

She proved that beauty is all about bouncing back each time you fall down and moving forward defining your own destiny. She said her mother Jyothi who is also a founder of Deevena Foundation, a charitable trust established to serve poor children, destitute and senior citizens, is her inspiration.

Usha is also carrying forward this legacy of her mother and is actively engaged in social causes. Usha is a Master in Business Administration. Usha is working with Genpact India in the city.

She is married to Raj Dinakaran, an IT professional and resides with her in laws who also have been supportive in her ambitions. Her success across all segments in her career is truly an inspiration for all the women across the country proving that no achievement is impossible if you have the dedication, hard work and commitment to pursue it.

She also thanked Glammonn and Dreamz production house for giving her this platform to stand as a face of several women from comers of the nation with similar aspirations.