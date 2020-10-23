Hyderabad: Bela Kaman becomes history

Hyderabad: A major portion of the Bela Kaman dating back to Nizam era came crashing down on Wednesday evening and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished the remaining part on Thursday. Unlike other kamans, this one was attached to an old house. Hyderabad is dotted with kamans built during the Qutb Shahi and Nizam era but many have been demolished.

"The Bela Kaman is not in the league of the major kamans but has its own charm. The GHMC has been hasty in its action," says Rakesh, a heritage activist.

Officials from the civic body said that they received a complaint and have also served a notice to the adjoining house. The kaman is said to be 170 years old.

GHMC officials say that the demolition was inevitable as only a small portion remained and posed a danger to commuters. Heritage activists have been crying hoarse on the lack of maintenance of heritage structures. It may be noted that a portion of the Golconda Fort also came crashing down a few days ago.

Rakesh says, "There are several monuments in the city that need conservation. Hyderabad is losing its old world charm. There used to be a heritage wing in HMDA. The GHMC is also not doing anything." He further adds, "Why should one only protect monuments that are one the protected list. There are many structures that are more visually appealing than the protected ones."